San Diego Gulls get second win over Bakersfield Condors

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls beat the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 Saturday.

It was the Gulls’ second victory in two days at their temporary home, FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine.

Jamie Drysdale scored his first professional goal during the game, becoming the youngest player in Gulls history to score his first career AHL goal at 18 years, 9 months and 28 days.

The Gulls opened their coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020-21 American Hockey League season with a 4-1 victory over Bakersfield Friday night, with Chase De Leo scoring twice in the second period and assisting on defenseman Kodie Curran’s goal later in the period.

The Gulls are playing at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice to fulfill the Ducks’ desire to have all players in their organization in one location under the same health protocols. Like all professional sports events in California, fans are not permitted to attend.

The game was the Gulls’ first since March 11. They are scheduled to play 44 regular-season games, 24 less than usual. The AHL season customarily begins in early October.

