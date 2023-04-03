The crowd at the SDSU watch party at Viejas Arena for the Final Four. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University men’s basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament final and watch parties are popping up around the city to root the Aztecs on.

SDSU will take on UConn for the national championship Monday night at 6:20 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Aztecs punched their ticket to the big game after Lamont Butler hit a last-second shot to advance the team to their first National Championship in program history.

If you are looking to cheer on SDSU will fellow fans, here are some watch parties:

Viejas Arena

SDSU has confirmed they will hold another watch party for fans on the team’s home court. Doors open at 5 p.m. ahead of tipoff at 6:20 p.m. The watch party is free and open to the public until the venue is at capacity.

Parking will be free on campus starting at 4 p.m. Monday, SDSU said. Concessions will be available. Viejas Arena is a clear bag venue.

The following streets will be closed starting around 7 p.m. near SDSU to help mitigate traffic in the area:

College Avenue and Lindo Paseo, Montezuma and 55th Street 55th Street and Remington Road Alesmith Alesmith Brewing Company, which is home to the San Diego State-themed State Ale, will host a watch party at their tasting room located at 9990 AleSmith Court in Miramar.

Novo Brazil

Novo Brazil Brewing Company will host a watch party at their three locations in the South Bay, according to the brewery’s Instagram page.

San Diego Sports 760 radio station will be broadcasting live from the Novo Chula Vista location.

The Novo watch parties will be located at:

901 Lane Avenue #100 in Chula Vista

2015 Birch Road, suite 107 in the Otay Ranch Town Center

535 Florence Street in Imperial Beach

Chula Vista Golf Course

Another option for Aztecs fans is the Chula Vista Golf course, located at 4475 Bonita Road.

The watch party will have a giant video wall, a full bar, food to order and plenty of free parking. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Oggi’s Pizza

Oggi’s will host watch parties of the National Championship game at their San Diego locations.

Puesto

Puesto will be hosting a watch party at their Mission Valley location located at 5010 Mission Center Road.

The party kicks of at 4:30 p.m., with TVs and a projector showing the game.

The restaurant will be offering Taco Tuesday deals a day earlier as fans root on the Aztecs. Puesto will offer $2.50 off all tacos, $6 Puesto beers and $10 Puesto Perfect Margaritas.