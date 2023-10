SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls will return to action this week when they travel to Ontario for a game against the Reign.

Friday will be the season opener for their ninth year in the AHL. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The Gulls are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs. It was the first time they didn’t play in the postseason since the 2018-2019 season.

The Gulls already took on the Reign in a preseason match on Sunday.