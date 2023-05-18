SAN DIEGO — It’s official. San Diego is getting a Major League Soccer team.

During a news conference Thursday at Snapdragon Stadium, it was announced that San Diego has been selected as the location for the league’s 30th team.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber was joined by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Sycuan Tribe Chairman Cody Martinez, Mohamed Mansour, chairman of Man Capital and Right to Dream and others at the event.

The San Diego expansion team will play at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley starting in 2025. The stadium is also the home field for the San Diego Wave FC and San Diego State University football.

The club will be owned by Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado was also announced to be part of the ownership group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego MLS ownership group. I continue to plant roots in this amazing community that means so much to me and build upon my connection with the incredible fans,” said Machado. “I’m further encouraged by the club’s commitment and experience that it brings, through Right to Dream, in developing young athletes personally, academically and athletically, and excited to support the growth of soccer in San Diego.”

The official team name, crest and colors will be announced during the buildup to the team’s inaugural season in 2025.

Fans can reserve their place on the list for season tickets for the 2025 season for $18 at SanDiegoFC.com.

The addition of an MLS team to America’s Finest City has become a point of excitement in recent days around San Diego.

“I think they’re going to have a really loyal support group in town and it’s exciting that MLS sees that as well,” said Sports San Diego CEO Mark Neville.