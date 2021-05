I’ve never seen any of the Saw films. I figured it wasn’t necessary for this, as I knew the premise was a serial killer who would chain people up and give them the ‘option’ of sawing off a limb to survive (I think that was the premise, but I’m too lazy to Google and see if that’s correct). It was scary enough for me watching James Franco take off his arm in the Oscar-nominated 127 Hours (and I believe Franco has now sawed off his career in Hollywood, but I digress).

The way the filmmakers decided to give us another installment of this series is intriguing. The bad guy is going after dirty cops. I’m guessing this will make all the haters of the police happy. And who doesn’t have fun watching dirty cops on the big screen? Although I’m the only person I know that disliked both Training Day and Rampart.