SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to repeal policies that basically stopped any expansion by Native American tribal governments, along with strict criteria to obtain a liquor license.

Proposed by Supervisor Jim Desmond and board Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas, the repeal also includes adding a tribal liaison, which will be covered in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.