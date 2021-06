SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The man accused of killing a woman and injuring three others in an alleged hate crime shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue has entered into a conditional plea agreement in his federal case, though the offer still requires approval from the U.S. Attorney General, attorneys said Friday.

Details of the plea agreement were not disclosed during Friday's brief hearing in San Diego federal court for 21-year-old John Timothy Earnest, who is facing both state and federal prosecutions for the April 27, 2019, shooting.