SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol is asking for public to find a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a woman lying on a roadway near a Casa de Oro intersection.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, a Honda Accord was westbound on Kenora Drive east of Kenwood Drive, just north of state Route 94, and approached a woman lying on the roadway when "the unidentified driver drove directly over the female pedestrian," said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.