SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Unified School District this week launched a new initiative proposed by local civil rights activist Shane Harris geared toward helping people who want to participate in school board meetings from home.

The program, called "Boost Democracy," is an open government campaign which establishes a text message notification system to alert people when the issue they care about is coming up in a meeting. Its intention is to save people from spending hours watching meetings while waiting for their chance to speak up.