SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University men’s basketball team is set to be celebrated in Snapdragon Stadium after their historic run in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Aztecs are have arrived for the 7:30 p.m. ceremony honoring the team and fans with speeches from players, SDSU leadership and San Diego officials.

While the stadium is expected to be packed with Aztecs fans, those who may not be able to attend the ceremony can catch it in the player above.

The Aztecs’ men’s basketball team have left its mark in San Diego sports history during the NCAA tournament, making it all the way to the Championship for the first time ever.

Despite losing the final game to the University of Connecticut, the team’s success in the season is something that San Diegans will not soon forget.