SAN DIEGO — The Padres Summer Blood Drive is taking place at Petco Park Wednesday.

More than 400 people have scheduled an appointment to come down to the baseball stadium to donate.

For those who don’t have an appointment — that’s okay. Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged.

The San Diego Blood Bank has several bloodmobiles stationed inside Gallagher Square.

This annual blood drive with the Padres has proven to make a a big difference in the need for blood donations over the years.

“As we head into the summer months, it’s really, really difficult to collect blood so this is

going to catapult us into a good summer,” said Claudine Van Gonka, director of community relations at the San Diego Blood Bank.

“And over the years, since 2017 — since the Padres have been doing this — they’ve collected over 2600 units and when you do the math, each unit could save up to three lives,” Van Gonka continued. “That’s potentially saved over 8000 lives.”

If you donate blood Wednesday, you get a limited edition Padres Summer Blood drive t-shirt and free parking in the Lexus Premier lot while it lasts. Donators will also get access to two complementary tickets to the June 7 game against the Mariners.

To give blood, you must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

The annual Padres Summer Blood Drive ends at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.