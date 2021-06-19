Votto, Bell ejected in heated scene; Padres fan also tossed

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Votto and manager David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds were ejected in the first inning following a heated argument with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.



A Padres fan sitting in the expensive seats near the Reds dugout also was tossed.

Catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at the high, outside pitch from Miguel Diaz, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed that Votto went around.

Votto was unhappy and began arguing, and Bell came out of the dugout and joined the argument. Bell and two coaches had to keep Votto away from Additon.