Votto, Bell ejected in heated scene; Padres fan also tossed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Votto and manager David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds were ejected in the first inning following a heated argument with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.

A Padres fan sitting in the expensive seats near the Reds dugout also was tossed.

Catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at the high, outside pitch from Miguel Diaz, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed that Votto went around.

Votto was unhappy and began arguing, and Bell came out of the dugout and joined the argument. Bell and two coaches had to keep Votto away from Additon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Stadium Stories

More Stadium Stories

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News