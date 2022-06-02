VISTA, Calif. – Minna Stess skates to her own tune. It’s what helped make her the youngest female skateboarder ever to win a USA Skateboarding championship.

Now, the 16-year-old is eyeing something bigger: the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“(My goal) is to make it to the Olympics,” Stess said, “and I kind of just like want to film skating. Make a video part or something. Hopefully, go pro … but I want to go on more skate trips and film.”

While Stess couldn’t tell you exactly when she picked up skateboarding, she can easily rattle off where the sport has taken her in her young career.

“Brazil, China, Spain, Prague,” she said. “Lots of places and a ton of different stops in the states, too.”

Originally from Petaluma, she now trains out in Vista, recently taking first place in the women’s Park competition at the USA Skateboarding National Championship last year.

“It’s mind-blowing in a way,” she said. “It is cool to me to be doing all that. I have no words for it.”

She’s currently representing the country in the X Games in China after serving as an alternate in last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Stess has major goals ahead of her, both personally and for the sport.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about that I’m 16 and people are looking at me for women’s skateboarding evolving so much,” she said. “Because I’m always just out there skating for myself. Not trying to pave the way, but if I’m going to pave the way, I guess I’ll do that as well.”

