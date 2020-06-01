Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge

FILE – In this Dec. 25, 2008, file photo, fans toss confetti to mimic Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James’s pre-game chalk toss before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Cleveland. Billions has been spent on state-of-the-art sports facilities over the last quarter-century, but there is no way to prevent the potential spread of a virus through coughing or sneezing. Officials are working on safety protocols and looking at new technology in hopes of making stadiums and arenas as safe as they can. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Billions has been spent on state-of-the-art sports facilities over the last quarter-century.

They have made high-efficiency air filtration systems more common. Upgrades will likely increase as the coronavirus pandemic fades.

The problem is that even the cleanest air can’t keep this particular virus from spreading.

Most experts say transmission comes through coughing or sneezing from someone nearby. That means outdoor ballparks have high contaminant potential, too.

Officials are working on safety protocols and looking at new technology in hopes of making stadiums and arenas as safe as they can.