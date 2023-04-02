SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Championship, after beating Florida Atlantic in Saturday’s Final Four game.

The crowd erupted with cheers and thousands rushed onto the court Saturday afternoon at the Viejas Arena watch party.

Fans celebrated the SDSU team making history, once again.

Saturday’s victory gives the team its first shot at the NCAA championship title.

“They doubted us, they said we couldn’t do it. Let’s go San Diego, let’s go!” said one fan.

The win also gives fans a much-needed reason to celebrate.

“You know with COVID, we didn’t have games the first couple of years,” explained another fan. “So coming back and seeing all of this, it’s really amazing.”

The Aztecs appeared to be falling behind at one point during the game and fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions.

“I’m hoping that we stay positive,” said one fan during crunch time. “I still have a lot of faith. We still have seen great comebacks and I’m still optimistic.”

That optimism paid off.

After Saturday’s victory, the team will have their first shot at the NCAA Championship title, facing off against the University of Connecticut on Monday.

The Aztecs had a historic run in this year’s March Madness, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in team history.