SAN DIEGO– The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball Team is headed to the Final Four, after beating Creighton University in the Aztecs’ first trip to the Elite 8.

Fans, students and alumni packed inside Viejas Arena to watch Sunday’s NCAA tournament South Region Final game, experiencing the historic win in the Aztecs’ home turf.

Fans chanted, “We are going to Houston,” excitedly after the victory — referencing the next game SDSU is set to play in Houston’s NRG Stadium.

“We are going to Houston baby,” SDSU Alumni, Richard Gonzalez, exclaimed. “Once in a lifetime, here we are!”

The Aztecs made school history for the second time in the span of days: first making it to the Elite 8, and now advancing to the Final Four.

The SDSU Men’s Basketball Team will be facing off against No. 9 seed, Florida Atlantic University. It will be first trip to the Final Four for both teams.

“We want FAU, we want FAU, let’s go,” students said.

Sunday’s Elite 8 game was a nail-biter for fans. Emotions were all over the place for the fans in Viejas Arena, as the Aztecs got the go-ahead in the very last seconds on the clock.

“(We were) stressed out, so anxious. We said a whole little prayer circle,” a group of students told FOX 5.

Ultimately, the Aztecs got the victory over Creighton, avenging the team’s lose to the Bluejays in the first round of March Madness last year.

“We’re basking in the glory right now, this is our time! San Diego’s time, right guys? Yeah, Final Four,” fans cheered.

“I have full faith we are going to win it all, full faith baby,” an SDSU student said.

Despite these high aspirations, fans are already celebrating the success that the Aztecs have had in this momentous run in the NCAA tournament.

“One game at a time gentlemen, you made us proud already,” Gonzalez said.

The Aztecs will play FAU this Saturday, April 1. Whoever wins Saturday’s game will advance to the Championship.