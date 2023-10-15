PALA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Clippers scuffed up a San Diego County basketball court for an away practice on Saturday.

The team worked out and practiced in front of an audience of about 100 fans at the Pechanga Indian Reservation’s recreation center in Pala, a spokesperson for Pechanga Resort Casino told FOX 5.

As it turns out, the resort is a supporting partner and official Native American casino sponsor of the LA Clippers.

One fan in attendance, Darius Jackson, said the event was like “inviting superstars to your home.” He explained how motivational it was for his kids and others in the community to see NBA professionals on the same court they play on every week.

“Being a young 23-year-old and seeing these guys out here, someone that I watch on TV that I play a video game of — everyday basketball is just in my life consistently,” said Jackson. “To see this up close is just a mind-blowing experience, it’s a life-changing experience. It’s motivational. It’s just something that I never would have thought that I would ever be able to experience.”

Fan Darius Jackson discusses how it feels to watch the LA Clippers practice in his hometown. (Courtesy of Pechanga Resort Casino)

LA Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue commented on what it means for them to practice for fans outside of the City of Angels.

“It means a lot, you know, anytime we get out and go to different communities, and do things in the community. It’s great being here — great hospitality,” said Lue.

The first regular season game for the NBA team is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers.