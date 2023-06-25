SAN DIEGO — A wave of pride for both the home team and the LGBTQ+ community rippled across the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

San Diego Wave FC took on Seattle-based OL Reign in a heated World Cup send-off match that had both sides kicking grass while vying for the “W.”

SD Wave stars Naomi Girma and Alex Morgan have been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with this match being their last ahead of training.

Saturday also marked SD Wave’s Pride Night, an annual event held by the team to celebrate San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. A portion of Pride Pack sales, which included a custom bucket hat and ticket, will be donated to San Diego Pride in support of the local movement.

An enthusiastic crowd was seen repping the colors of the rainbow while rallying on their squad Saturday. In the video above, many of those in attendance for the SD Wave match can be seeing doing “the wave” in a synchronized fashion while cheering along the way.

On the field, OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer scored the opening goal of the match just eight minutes in.

Later, SD Wave came out of halftime with momentum. Forward Alex Morgan connected with midfielder Jaedyn Shaw who netted the ball on a header after two minutes of the second half.

SD Wave’s Jaedyn Shaw scores a goal off a header against OL Reign. (Photo credit: San Diego Wave FC)

From there, it was a back-and-forth battle until minute 77 when OL Reign’s Balcer knocked in her second goal of the game.

The pressure of a ticking clock had intensity up on the field.

SD Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had the ball at her feet when Ole Reign forward Elyse Bennett made a move to nab it, gaining a quick control.

During the battle, Bennett was knocked from her feet and a foul was called on Sheridan. Refs initially pulled a yellow card, but the card turned to red after a review of the play.

OL Reign inched passed the home team by a single goal with the end score favoring the Seattle team 2-1.