CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Dominic Keegan each drove in four runs, Parker Noland had three hits and three RBIs and Vanderbilt beat San Diego 14-4 to avoid elimination at the Corvallis Regional.

Vanderbilt (38-22) play No. 3 overall seed Oregon State later Sunday in the championship needing two wins to advance to the super regionals. Keegan, Noland and Jack Bulger each hit an RBI single in the top of the first to make it 3-0 and Vanderbilt led the rest of the way. Sims went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.