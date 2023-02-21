SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a series of new stamps celebrating skateboard art.

The four new Forever stamps each feature a unique design created by different artists.

“These four stamps celebrate the Art of the Skateboard with vibrant designs that capture skateboarding’s excitement and reflect the diversity and influences of the four artists whose work is featured,” USPS said in a news release earlier this month.

(Credit: U.S. Postal Service)

Top right: Crystal Worl is an Alaskan artist whose salmon design in blue and indigo is a nod to her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage.

Bottom right: William James Taylor Jr. of Virginia created a graphic abstraction of red and orange.

Top left: Federico “MasPaz” Frum, a muralist, painted a stylized jaguar in shades of yellow, black and white.

Bottom left: Di’Orr Greenwood, an Arizona artist, honored her Navajo culture by creating a “turquoise-inlaid skateboard that features eagle feathers and colors of the rising or setting sun.”

“Fiercely independent and often rebellious, the skateboarding subculture crackles with raw creative agency,” the release continued. “The bold artwork emblazoned on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater’s most breathtaking moves.”

USPS will hold a dedication ceremony for the new stamps on March 24 at Cowtown’s 21st annual Phoenix Am contest at Desert West Skate Plaza.

The stamps will be available for purchase through the Postal Store.

The skateboard stamps are one of seven new subjects the USPS has announced it will debut this year. One of those is a stamp honoring the late Rep. John Lewis. The civil rights leader died in 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Read about the other stamps being released in 2023 on the USPS website.

“The bold artwork emblazoned on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater’s most breathtaking moves.”