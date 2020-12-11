USD men’s basketball home opener postponed

San Diego players huddle before an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The University of San Diego’s planned men’s basketball home opener Friday evening against Cal State Fullerton was postponed due to COVID-19-related issues.

Officials with both universities did not elaborate on the reasons for the postponement. The game will be rescheduled subject to the determination of a mutually-agreeable available date for both programs, according to both universities.

The Toreros were scheduled to play the Titans Nov. 25 at the Husky Classic in Seattle. However, USD announced Nov. 20 its men’s basketball program would pause all team activities for 14 days as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result within the program.

Cal State Fullerton announced Nov. 20 that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to quarantine for 14 days and the player to self-isolate for 10 days, per the NCAA protocol.

The Titans were again attempting Friday to play their first game of the season. Their planned home game Wednesday against Bethesda University was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Flames’ program.

The Toreros are scheduled to play host to Nevada Monday at Jenny Craig Pavilion.