SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego is investigating an alleged hazing incident between members of its football team during pre-season activities, school officials said.

USD’s football coaching staff learned about the incident on Friday, Lissette Martinez with the University of San Diego told FOX 5 in an email Wednesday.

“USD has a zero-tolerance policy on hazing and takes reports of inappropriate conduct and violations of the Student Code of Conduct with the utmost seriousness. Expectations of conduct were clearly articulated to players as part of their pre-season onboarding and training,” Martinez said.

All football activities were suspended by the school while the Department of Athletics and the Department of Public Safety conducted a preliminary investigation.

No one was believed to be physically harmed from the alleged hazing, per the university.

“Certain members of the team are facing disciplinary action including suspension from football activities,” Martinez said. “Investigations into potential misconduct continue, and anyone found responsible will be subject to appropriate consequences.”

On Wednesday, the USD coaching staff resumed activities and practice for the remaining players, according to the university.

As the investigation continues, USD says the decisions on individual player participation will be made with the safety and well-being of players as the top priority.