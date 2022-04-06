SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego has found their next head men’s basketball coach in Steve Lavin, according to school officials.

Bill McGillis, associate vice president and executive director of athletics, made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday night about Lavin becoming the new leader of Toreros basketball.

McGillis initially tweeted “The new Head Ball Coach has landed in America’s Finest City…@usdmbb,” followed by him welcoming Lavin to the program.

Lavin, 57, coached UCLA men’s basketball from 1996-2003, making the NCAA Tournament six out of the seven years. He then made his way to St. John’s in New York, where he made the NCAA Tournament twice from 2010-2015.

The only caveat with Lavin is that he hasn’t coached since his years with St. John’s.

In a combined 12 seasons with UCLA and St. John’s, Lavin’s coaching record is 237-150.

Lavin replaces former Toreros head coach Sam Scholl after he and his staff were fired in early March following a 15-16 season.