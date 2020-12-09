USD starts basketball season after delay from positive virus test

File photo – A referee holds the game ball during a timeout in the first half of the game against the San Diego State Aztecs and the University of San Diego Tereros, part of the Bill Walton Basketball Festival at Petco Park in 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The University of San Diego is scheduled to begin its coronavirus-delayed men’s basketball season Wednesday evening with a nonconference game at UCLA, seeking to rebound from its worst record since the 2010-11 season.

The university announced Nov. 20 that the Toreros would pause all team activities for 14 days as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result within the program. Scheduled games against UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton were postponed. USD is set to play host to Cal State Fullerton on Friday in its home opener. The UC Irvine game may be rescheduled during December.

The Toreros’ roster mixes two starters from last season’s 9-23 team, guards Joey Calcaterra and Marion Humphrey, and nine newcomers — five transfers, three freshmen and one redshirt. Calcaterra was the team’s second- leading scorer last season, averaging 11.3 points per game while Humphrey was the leader in assists, averaging 2.5 per game.

Also returning is 6-foot-10-inch Belarusian forward Yauhen Massalski, who is fifth in school history with 122 blocked shots. Massalski is expected to start Wednesday after being limited to 20 games and four starts during an injury-riddled 2019-20 season.

Two of the newcomers are expected to start — Frankie Hughes, a redshirt junior guard from Duquesne, and Josh Parrish, a redshirt senior forward from Rice. Junior Finn Sullivan, a Torrey Pines High alumnus who started four games last season, is expected to start alongside Calcaterra in the backcourt.

Coach Sam Scholl has set a goal of pursuing “being the best versions of ourselves each day.”

Said Calcaterra: “A big thing for our team is not letting that doubt creep into our minds. I think the guys and I have done a great job of keeping our heads down and working day in and day out. We’ve done a great job of separating ourselves from the outside world as much as we can. We’ve just been very disciplined.”

UCLA (3-1) has won three consecutive games following a 73-58 loss to San Diego State in its opener Nov. 25.

This will be the first meeting between USD and the Bruins since UCLA’s 88-68 victory Nov. 17, 2016. The Toreros trail the series 4-1, with their lone victory coming on Nov. 26, 2002.

The game at Pauley Pavilion is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.