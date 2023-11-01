SAN DIEGO — University of San Diego announced Wednesday that its athletic director, Bill McGillis, is leaving the program.

McGillis served the role for seven years, during which USD teams made 23 NCAA championship appearances and captured 17 West Coast Conference and Pioneer Football League championships. McGillis most recently earned the 2023 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award.

“My wife, Margie, and I decided that now is the right time to step away, hit reset and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead,” McGillis is quoted as saying in a news release. “I have treasured my seven years at the University of San Diego. USD is a special place with a community of amazing students, faculty, staff and alumni. I will be forever grateful to President Harris, our Board of Trustees, university colleagues, our outstanding Athletics administrative team and an incredible group of head and assistant coaches for the opportunity to serve together in supporting our 400+ scholar-athletes. I am especially proud of the extraordinary achievements of our scholar-athletes and coaches.”

USD President James T. Harris III added the following:

“I want to thank Bill McGillis for his tireless efforts on behalf of USD, as well as his dedicated support of our student-athletes. We wish Bill, his wife Margie and their family the very best.”

The announcement comes as fallout continues surrounding the USD football team, which has been the subject of an investigation into hazing allegations. The allegations surfaced in August, and last week, former quarterback AJ Perez filed a civil lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court alleging hazing of a sexual nature.

The university has offered few details about the nature of the alleged hazing but said it did not believe anyone was physically harmed.

Numerous Torero players did not appear in USD’s first few games of the season, but most have since returned to the field. Torero football practices remain closed and all players, including head coach Brandon Moore, have remained unavailable for interviews.

Julian Del Gaudio contributed to this report.