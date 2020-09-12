USD alum Miguel Berry returns to San Diego as Loyal make playoff push

SAN DIEGO – Well before Miguel Berry put on a San Diego Loyal uniform, he was scoring goals at Torero Stadium.

Miguel Berry, a striker for San Diego Loyal SC and a University of San Diego alumnus, is eager to make an impact as the Loyal push for a playoff spot.

“It’s awesome, I was in San Diego when I started hearing rumors that the club was being formed” said Berry, now a striker for the Loyal.

In fact, his 17 goals during his senior campaign at the University of San Diego are tied for the second-most in a single season in the program’s history. That performance didn’t go unnoticed, as he was drafted No. 7 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus.

He would get sent back to America’s Finest City on loan in the hopes of developing the forward into a dominant scorer at the MLS Level.

“For me, I’ve scored goals everywhere I’ve gone,” he said. “I think that’s why the brought me here and hopefully that’s what I can bring.”

Loyal head coach and U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan said Berry is “really hungry” to play well. In just two matches so far, he already has a pair of goals for the Loyal.

“We have relatively high expectations for him but he’s a good player and he’s gonna create chances,” Donovan said.