SAN DIEGO – It is less than 24 hours away from the Holiday Bowl and the spirit and pride of the USC Trojans and Louisville Cardinals are battling it out ahead of their debut at Petco Park.

It’s an experience a member of our FOX 5 San Diego team once had for herself back in 2019.

It’s no secret our Weather Anchor and Field Reporter Sarah Alegre is a diehard fan of the USC Trojans. She’s a 2020 alum and former dancer with the world-famous USC Song Girls. Our Raoul Martinez and Phil Blauer just so happen to be alums as well.

It was 2019 at SDCCU Stadium for San Diego’s biggest holiday party of the year. USC fans were in the stands and Alegre was on the field, rocking her turtleneck while cheering on the Trojans for one last time…or so she thought.

“You look at that iconic uniform and you know that that’s the University of Southern California,” shared current USC Song Advisor Audrea Harris. “You put that uniform on. I like to say it’s like Superman.”

Just about four years later, Alegre headed around 100 miles northbound to her Alma Mater, the University of Southern California, right before its return back to America’s Finest City to reclaim a trophy, they last snagged in 2014.

It was a walk down memory lane as she strolled the grounds of South-Central LA, waving hello to familiar faces like Tommy Trojan, Traveler the Horse and the world-famous USC Song Girls.

For senior Sofia Piccioni, she’s ending her USC dance career on a high kick.

“I love supporting football and all of our athletics teams, but I’m really excited that the last game is a Holiday Bowl,” Piccioni said.

She’s a San Diego native who trained for her time under the bright stadium lights at Fusion Dance Center, adjacent to the waves and sunshine of Solana Beach.

“Yeah, I grew up dancing my whole life,” Piccioni said. “USC struck out to me with this team, just the way that it’s represented and the way that the girls are shown on the field.”

For typical Trojan game days, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is the hub of all home games. It’s where the Trojans have been playing football since the 1920s, but now that show is officially on the road to another SoCal staple: Petco Park. It’s a place extra special for the USC San Diegans soon to take on that diamond-turned gridiron.

“It’s just wonderful because I’ve always grown up going to Petco Park for Padres games or just other events…and to be able to perform – being on the field is…going to be so special,” shared La Jolla native and USC Song Girl, Lexi McDonald. “I would never have imagined that growing up, but it is definitely surreal.”

Piccioni and McDonald aren’t the only San Diego natives bringing spirit from the field to the stands. Four others get to share the uniform and place where they faithfully rooted for the Friars with fans across SoCal cheering on the Trojans.

“I mean, we performed at a ton of NFL stadiums, but we’ve never performed at an MLB stadium,” shared senior Madison Johnson.

It’s her final curtain call, a local hoping to snag a Holiday Bowl dub in San Diego — something the Trojans haven’t snagged since 2014.

“Being able to have my last game in my hometown, like where I started cheering and dancing and to have all my family there of my relatives who can come up to USC, will now be able to see me for the first time,” Johnson said.

For the first and last time for many, fulfilling a childhood dream at their old stomping grounds all while fighting on for a victory.

“I have always looked up to strong, beautiful, wonderful, kind dancers my entire life. And now to get to be that role model, who I always looked up to, is such a wonderful thing that not many people get to experience,” McDonald shared. “…I’m really going to take in every moment and embrace this wonderful opportunity.”