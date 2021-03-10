US women’s soccer star helps launch youth sports app from SoCal

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — As high school sports prepare to make a comeback in Southern California, the MOJO app looks to bring the magic back to youth sports by helping out volunteer coaches.

“It’s gonna tell you how to run a session, how to put practice together, what age, what level, and all these things worked into the app,” said former U.S. women’s national soccer team star Julie Foudy, one of the app’s main investors.

According to a poll from the National Alliance of Youth Sports, nearly 70% of kids in the United States stop playing organized sports by the age of 13. Foudy, a native from San Clemente and Mission Viejo High School alum, hopes the launch of the MOJO app decreases that number.

“This whole concept isn’t about the X’s and O’s of sports, it’s about creating a fun environment where kids are growing and learning all while enjoying the sports experience,” Foudy said.

The MOJO app is for parent-coaches and helps them builds personalized practices customized to the age, skill level and preferences of each team. This way no one is left behind, backers say, and all kids are given the same opportunities to play and love sports. The curriculum is developed in conjunction with some of the country’s top coaches and experts in the fields of youth sports and child psychology, according to Foudy and others. It aims to continuously learn about a coach and team to delivers age-appropriate and engaging activities, games and challenges that kids will enjoy.

MOJO’s practices feature exclusive, high-quality, short-form instructional and entertainment videos built for efficiency and quick turnaround for coaches on the field, backers say.

Some of MOJO’s earliest investors and supporters are Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson and USWNT legends Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain. You can find the app currently launched on the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.