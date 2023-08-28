SAN DIEGO — The United States Women’s National Team is coming to San Diego as they prepare for the 2024 Olympics.

The USWNT will take on Colombia in a friendly soccer match on Oct. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

Snapdragon Stadium is also the home pitch for the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. Two Wave players, Naomi Girma and Alex Morgan, represented the U.S. during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Tickets for the friendly match will be available to the public starting on Sep. 12, with presale tickets available for U.S. Soccer Insiders and Visa cardholders.

The U.S. was eliminated from the 2023 World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in the round of 16, the earliest exit for the USWNT in tournament history.

On the other side of the field, Colombia is coming off their best World Cup finish ever. Colombia beat Germany to win Group H, then beat Jamaica in the knockout rounds to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. They eventually lost 2-1 to England, the runners-up in the tournament.

Both the U.S. and Colombia have qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. Brazil and France are the only other teams who have qualified of the 12 teams that will participate in the Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The match will mark the eighth time the USWNT will play in San Diego and their first time taking the field at Snapdragon Stadium, which has hosted several high-profile soccer matches in 2023.

In July, the stadium played host to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal matchup between the U.S. Men’s Soccer team and Panama and a pair of friendlies between Manchester United and Wrexham AFC on July 25 and San Diego Loyal and Borussia Dortmund on July 27.

Snapdragon Stadium will also host the Major League Soccer expansion team that will begin play in San Diego starting in 2025.

The friendly matchup between the USWNT and Colombia will air on TNT, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock with kick off at 2:30 p.m.