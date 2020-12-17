UCLA opts out of potential bowl invitation

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins looks on during the first half of a game against the USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl on December 12, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – UCLA announced Thursday it will decline a potential bowl invitation, a decision led by its football players and fully supported by coach Chip Kelly and athletic director Martin Jarmond.

“We are a player-led team, and we listened to our players when it came to making this decision,” Kelly said.

The decision means the Bruins will not play in a bowl game for the third time in Kelly’s three seasons as coach. UCLA is in its longest streak of missing bowls since the nine-season streak from 1966-74 when the Pac-8 Conference’s bowl participation was limited to the conference champion playing in the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins had qualified for bowls in six of the seven seasons before Kelly’s hiring.

With a 3-3 record entering Saturday’s season finale against Stanford at the Rose Bowl and 11 bowls canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was uncertain whether UCLA would receive a bowl invitation.

UCLA is the 11th team to decline a bowl invitation this season, with many citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.