LINCOLN PARK, Calif. — High school football just started in San Diego County.

One team to keep an eye on is Lincoln High School. The Hornets are led by four-star recruit and UCLA commit running back Roderick Robinson.

The superstar focused on what his team can improve on.

“I think that the biggest thing for us was building chemistry and being able to trust each other a lot more,” Robinson said.

His coaches say watching his growth over the years has been amazing, calling him the total package.

“The young man can catch, he can run, he’s huge, he can play physical, he can also play with finesse with a great attitude,” said David Dunn, Lincoln High School head coach.

Offensive coordinator Jason Carter says Robinson is one of more than a handful of Division I athletes on the team.

Robinson says he enjoys the competition.

“We have a lot of talented guys all across the board,” Robinson said.

The senior is looking to have a 2,000-yard, 40-touchdown season.

The team hopes to overcome mental obstacles and take their winning to the next level.

“We weren’t disciplined and we didn’t finish. So we’re going to finish, we’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to play our style of play and we’re going to have fun,” said Jason Carter, Lincoln High School Offensive Coordinator.