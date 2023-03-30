SAN DIEGO — Darrion Trammell has ice in his veins.

The senior point guard for San Diego State University’s men’s basketball team shined in the spotlight last Sunday, hitting a game-winning free throw with 1.2 seconds left to send the Aztecs to the Final Four.

Trammell took matters into his own hands during the last possession down the stretch against Creighton University in a historic Elite 8 game for the Aztecs — it was a first for SDSU in the school’s history.

The Seattle University transfer was able to escape defenders and force a foul as he went up for a shot in the midrange area. Although he missed the first free throw, Trammell was able to drop the second to clinch the 57-56 victory.

Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher says he “drew up a play that didn’t happen,” but praised Trammell in a CBS postgame interview for being a “March” player.

“Darrion made a play and that’s what March is about, players having their one shining moment,” Dutcher said.

An emotional Trammell spoke about the clutch moment following the final buzzer.

“It’s all about believing in yourself. I felt like I put in the work, I had nothing to be nervous about. It’s just a game, I’m doing this for my family, for people back home: my grandpa, my brother who I lost. I’m just doing it for them,” he said.

Trammell and the Aztecs now have their sights on their next opponent in Florida Atlantic University. One more win can put them in the national championship game.

“We’re really locked in on just on what we have in front of us right now,” Trammell said. “We really have a shot to win this game and I think it’s going to take a little bit for it to set in to fully understand what we are doing.”

The Aztecs’ Final Four game is set for this Saturday at 3:09 p.m.