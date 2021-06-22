Torrey Pines lacrosse completes CIF 3-peat, first in San Diego history

SAN DIEGO — The Torrey Pines High School Lacrosse Team is the first in San Diego to ever win the CIF Championship three years in a row.

The 2021 trophy is dedicated to the senior-heavy 2020 roster, who never got a chance to play.

“Each year is special and unique, especially when you win your last game. You’re sort of bonded forever as a championship team,” said Jono Zissi, Torrey Pines head coach. “This year was just, gratitude was the word. And it was just unique because they were so grateful to be there.”

The Falcons ended their season as the top-ranked team on the West Coast and number 19 overall in the country.

“We wanted to dedicate this season to all of the guys, all of the seniors last year that didn’t get a chance to play,” said Logan Gutzwiller, one of the team’s three captains and a senior at Torrey Pines. “It was probably the biggest game I’ve ever played in. It meant so much.”

Gutzwiller has been a member of the team throughout the three-peat run.

“Throughout the season, our whole goal was to just get better — and we did that,” Gutzwiller said.

He finished his senior season at Torrey Pines with a 4.1 cumulative GPA after taking eight AP classes. He will attend the University of Notre Dame to play lacrosse in the fall.