Tony Hawk offers chance to win private skate lesson for ‘All In Challenge’

SAN DIEGO — Professional skateboarder and San Diego native Tony Hawk is just one celebrity participating in the “All In Challenge,” auctioning off experiences to raise money for food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawk is offering a private lesson to two aspiring skateboarders. All of the money raised will benefit Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

A minimum donation of $10 gets you 10 entries in the sweepstakes. You can enter for a chance to win here.