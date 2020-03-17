Tom Brady won’t return to Patriots after 20 seasons

Tom Brady, longtime quarterback for the New England Patriots, will not return to the team after 20 seasons. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (CNN) — Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in history, has said he will not be re-signing with the New England Patriots, ending one of the most successful partnerships in sports.

The 42-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, leading the franchise to six Super Bowl championships.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage,” Brady posted on his social media accounts, in a statement entitled “Forever a Patriot.”

Brady, who turns 43 this summer, will become an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on Wednesday.

Unprecedented success

During his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady was coached by Bill Belichick and together the pair brought unprecedented levels of success to the team, reaching nine Super Bowls.

Addressing teammates, coaching staff and Patriots executives, Brady said in Tuesday’s statement: “You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for.

“Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever.

“I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.”