Throwing guru’s new app offers expert coaching geared for young athletes

SAN DIEGO – He’s widely recognized as the father of modern pitching mechanics with a resume including baseball Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson and quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

North County throwing guru Tom House

But if you ask throwing guru Tom House, his latest project — Mustard, a free sports analytics program and coaching app — may be his finest work yet.

“It’s the best thing that I’ve ever done personally,” House said. “What we’re going to do is keep some of those kids who would have left that could have been a Nolan Ryan or a Joe Montana, (they) now will stay in the game long enough to become one of those special athletes.”

Using the app is relatively simple. Athletes can take a video of themselves throwing, upload it to the app and within minutes, they receive expert feedback they can use to improve.

It’s as if they have a Tom House of their own right at their fingertips.

“What the app provides kids now that we didn’t have when I was a kid is something that can verify for you and tell you exactly what you need to work on to get better,” said Rocky Collis, one of the app’s co-founders.

Some 80% of young athletes stop playing competitive sports by age 14, according to House. He is hopeful the app helps drive that percentage down in the coming years.

“If we can get them to participate in whatever their sport is through high school, they’re smarter, healthier, more mentally adjusted to the real world by just staying in sports,” House said. “That’s the power of play and playing games.”

For more information on the app, including requesting early access to use it, visit teammstrd.com.