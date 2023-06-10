SAN DIEGO — Two national soccer teams, Mexico and Cameroon, faced off Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium while thousands of fans cheering on the action from the stands.

Over 30,000 soccer enthusiasts flocked to the Mission Valley stadium, hanging out for several hours ahead of the game’s kick off at a fan fest in the parking lot. While it was a rivalry game, fans were mostly friendly.

“I’m looking for it to be 3-0,” a Mexico fan, Darbin Perez Lopez, said during the pre-game fan fest. Cameroon fans were similarly looking for a blowout game in favor of their team: “Just the 2-0, no clowning,” said Gisette Lemoutsap, a Cameroon native.

Each side of the world was looking for an upset of the other during the game.

“We just witnessed Cameroon beating Brazil at the World Cup, so we are not here to joke,” said another Cameroon native, Ahmadou Ndoung.

“I think that Mexico should win, because it’s been a long time since they ever won something,” said Fernando Garcia.

Fans ranged from young to old, with some of the smallest in attendance finding inspiration in Saturday night’s game.

“It’s a really good sport, because you get to get your own team, and you can support your own team,” said Perez Lopez.

Young fans had their eyes out for their favorite players, full of hope that they might someday step into their shoes.

“One day, I am going to be in the national team,” said a young Mexico fan, Santiago Alfonzo.

Despite being separated by jerseys, everyone at the game, which ended up tied at 2-2, was united by the sport itself.

“We are glad to be here we are here to have fun, we are here to meet Mexican people to get together to have fun to play the game,” said a Cameroon native at the game, Donald Lowe, “and show the world what football is.”