SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Aztecs men’s basketball team is ready for their Final Four game, and so are their cheerleaders who will be right by their side on the court Saturday in Houston, Texas.

SDSU Cheer Coach Jennifer Long has been with the Aztecs for 23 years. She spoke to FOX 5 Friday morning about their March Madness run.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Long said. “It’s one of those things that’s a lifelong dream, and as many years as I’ve been here, this is the coolest accomplishment that we’ve had as far as our sports and seeing the way San Diego has rallied around the team.”

Long praised her cheerleading squad, especially the seniors, who’ve experienced hard times through the COVID pandemic and are now able to wrap up their time as Aztecs with this historic run.

“Absolute dream come true for these kids. They are just like kids on Christmas right now, they are ecstatic,” Long said.

Going into the Final Four game, the ladies on the squad do not need any pepping up as they are already an excited, talented bunch, according to Long.

“It’s something that isn’t difficult to do for them because they are all extremely passionate in what they do and I feel like it comes from within,” she said.