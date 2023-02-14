SAN DIEGO — San Diegans watching Chris Stapleton’s performance of the United States National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII may have noticed a familiar site.

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), a United States Navy aircraft carrier homeported in San Diego, was shown during the anthem with their crew aboard the flight deck.

The Navy ship, which is stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, and its crew can be seen about 30 seconds into this video posted by the NFL’s official Twitter page.

The ship’s crew can be seen standing in formation for roughly eight seconds when the country music star begins singing the “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight” line of the National Anthem.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group returned to San Diego exactly one year ago today, on February 14, 2022, following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets areas of operation, the Navy reported.

While deployed, the strike group operated in the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea.

The USS Carl Vinson is named after longtime congressman Carl Vinson, who served as the chairman of the House Naval Affairs and Armed Services Committee for 29 years.

Stapleton’s rendition of the anthem has received broad acclaim, even bringing some on the field before the big game to tears.

The USS Carl Vinson wasn’t the only local Navy tie to the anthem.

Two San Diego natives also supported the Super Bowl LVII Flyover, which can be seen right at the end of the anthem performance.

Petty Officers 2nd Class Natalie Garcia and John Rogers, both sailors from San Diego, maintained the aircraft that were used in the all-woman piloted flyover.