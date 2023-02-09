SAN DIEGO — Two homegrown naval officers will be supporting this year’s Super Bowl flyover during the National Anthem performance, according to officials with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Petty Officers 2nd Class Natalie Garcia and John Rogers, both from San Diego, are sailors that will be maintaining aircrafts used in the flyover during the Feb. 12 game.

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the “Warhawks” of (VFA) 97 and a EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, the Navy said in a news release.

“I joined the Navy to travel and serve my country,” Garcia said in the Navy’s release. She has been with the Navy for about nine years. “I am the first in my family to be active duty and my nephew is wanting to follow in my footsteps.”

Rogers, who graduated from Rancho Bernardo High School in 2006, currently serves as an avionics technician, after joining the military six years ago.

“I love being an AT and using problem-solving to fix complex gripes while working in the electronics field on aircraft,” Rogers said.

This year’s flyover will be recognizing 50 years of women flying in the Navy, marking the anniversary of the first eight women to begin flight school training back in 1973, according to officials.

Super Bowl LVII is set to start at 3:30 p.m. PT. this Sunday on FOX.