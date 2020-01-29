Road To Miami: Beignets and carriage rides in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- The Road to Miami runs straight through the Big Easy, and our taste of New Orleans ranged from delicious beignets to a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

FOX 5's Heather Lake and photographer Zak Bartleet are driving coast-to-coast on a road trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. They made their first pit stop in Tucson, where they explored the expansive aviation museum.

Upcoming stops include:

  • White Sands, N.M.
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • New Orleans, La.
  • Pensacola, Fla.
  • Gainesvillle, Fla.
  • Orlando, Fla.
  • Miami, Fla.

