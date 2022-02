POWAY, Calif. - Members of the San Diego Crush Baseball Academy came together Sunday to retire the No. 16 jersey worn by their late teammate Stephen Pirolli.

The 13-year-old and his father Steve, 54, were killed in a crash last February as they were pulling out onto Espola Road after a baseball practice held at Poway High School. Investigators say their vehicle was broadsided by a 19-year-old driver allegedly under the influence of Xanax and marijuana just as they were exiting the north parking lot of the school.