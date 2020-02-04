Local WWII veteran honored during Super Bowl coin toss

MIAMI, Fla. — A San Diego native was one of four 100-year-old World War II veterans honored during the Super Bowl LIV coin toss.

Cpl. Sidney Walton is from Rancho Bernardo. He made headlines last year when he launched his “No Regrets Tour” to visit all 50 states, meet every governor and give every American the chance to meet a WWII veteran.

The veterans’ centennial celebration coincided with the National Football League’s 100th season.