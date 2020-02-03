'Incredible display of wealth': Massive yachts hard to miss in Miami

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Something in the water is catching the attention of thousands in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Most would say Miami is known for its food, music and prime beachfront property. But it’s also known as a showcase for money – lots of it. It’s why the beaches are packed, the roads are jammed and the docks are full ahead of Sunday’s kickoff for Super Bowl LIV.

For many visitors, the sights and sounds of South Beath are living up to the Miami reputation. Docked beneath the city skyline sits perhaps the most eye-catching attraction of them all: megayachts.

It’s a reminder to Kansas City Chiefs fan Kelly Yarborough that he is far away from home.

“Oh my gosh, what an incredible display of wealth and something you would just never see in Kansas City,” Yarborough said. “Obviously, we’re as far away from an ocean as you can get, so the size of these boats are phenomenal.”

Three-story superyachts stretched along Port Miami are soaking up the sun and attention, offering a glimpse of life in the Magic City.

“You want to see the ocean, the sun, the boats, definitely brings the whole yachting feel, South Beach Miami vibe,” Yarborough said.

The yachts docked at Port Miami also offer a glimpse of what-if.

“It’s nice to see how the other half lives,” Yarborough said. “It’s good to be king.”