Giants’ Daniel Jones gifts New Jersey teen a trip to the Super Bowl

NEW JERSEY — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants won’t be playing in the Super Bowl Feb. 13, but thanks to the generosity of the quarterback, one New Jersey native is getting the trip of a lifetime.

Alex Brown is heading to his very first Super Bowl — all thanks to the Giants.

“It definitely was an unreal experience,” Brown said. “I had no idea. It was so unexpected.”

Brown was expecting a call from his football coaches at Bucknell, but instead found himself talking to quarterback Daniel Jones. He gifted Brown the tickets after hearing his story of tragedy and triumph.

Brown’s mother, Michelle, died in November 2021 after a 15-year battle with breast cancer. The next day, her son scored eight touchdowns: six passing and two rushing. His team, Red Bank Catholic, then when on to win a state championship with the motto: “Do it for her.”

As tough as this period has been for Brown, he’s still able to find joy knowing that his mom has never left his side.

“I’ll still do everything for my mom,” Brown said. “I feel like she’s given me all these opportunities and awesome things I’ve been given in my life … especially now.”