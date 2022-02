SAN DIEGO -- The sea lion that stopped traffic when it wandered across a San Diego freeway last month has been released to the wild -- and its rescuers sincerely hope the mischievous animal has learned its lesson this time.

A team from SeaWorld San Diego's rescue division released the young, male marine mammal off the coast of San Diego Wednesday after it spent several weeks in the park's care. Veterinarians there collaborated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries to determine that the animal was healthy and safe to return to the wild, rescuers said.