Family cheers for 49ers tight end from San Diego during Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO — San Francisco 49ers fans were fired up in Mission Valley Sunday to cheer on their team during Super Bowl LIV.

The family of 49er tight end and San Diego native Levine Toilolo filled nearly half of one Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

His family, some of whom flew all the way from Hawaii and the American Samoa islands to show their support, went wild as they watched Toilolo play his second Super Bowl for the 49ers.

“This moment means everything. I mean, as kids we dream of this, you know? This was also my dream growing up," Toilolo's cousin, Xavier Tuitelu, said. "We’re just rooting for him.”

Toilolo grew up in San Diego and went to Helix High School. His large Samoan family says he's had a passion for football since he was a kid.

“He was a big role model for us, you know. He set the standard; him and all my other cousins,” Tuitelu said. “You know, just to give hard work and dedication to whatever you do.”