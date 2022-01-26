Every Super Bowl attendee will get a KN95, be asked to wear it

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen following a ribbon-cutting event on September 08, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hollywood Park Management Company)

LOS ANGELES — Every person who attends the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month will receive a free KN95 mask and be asked to wear it when they’re not eating or drinking at the game.

The NFL is teaming up with L.A. County to provide that COVID-19 safety measure and more, from free rapid-test kits to an affiliated vaccination clinic, in hopes of keeping the game from becoming a “super-spreader” event.

As laid out on the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI policies page, anyone age 2-and-up will be required to wear a face covering “except while actively eating or drinking,” regardless of vaccination status. The KN95s provided at the venue are not specifically required.

Everyone 5-and-up who goes to the game must provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or one of two testing options: a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of gameday, or a rapid antigen test from within 24 hours.

Cash payments will not be accepted at concession stands and hand sanitation stations will be available around the venue. The NFL’s page on COVID policies also mentions that people should “maintain appropriate physical distancing from others,” though it’s not clear how much social distancing will be practical at a sold-out event with more than 70,000 attendees.

Free test kits and vaccinations will be available ahead of the game at the Super Bowl Experience, which runs for two weekends at the Los Angeles Convention Center ahead of the game. Starting Feb. 5, attendees to that event can receive a vaccination and then get free admission to the convention center. They’ll also receive a free take-home rapid test.

The free KN95 masks will be handed out to people as they head into SoFi Stadium for the game itself. The 2-year-old venue in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, has a low-slung “indoor-outdoor” design. Some stadiums, including Petco Park in San Diego, explicitly require masks in “indoor” portions of the mostly outdoor ballpark. That won’t be the case at SoFi, where face coverings will be required anywhere on the grounds.

As for the broader Super Bowl Experience events surrounding the Big Game? Those will be subject to local rules, if not the same policies governing the game, according to L.A. health officials.

“All of these events will comply with vaccination and testing requirements for mega-events, and for some of the smaller events, they will comply with L.A. city’s requirements for people to be fully vaccinated to enter into those venues,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. “Staff will be assigned to be at all event locations that will ensure compliance with the requirements.”

City News Service contributed to this report.