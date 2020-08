CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 27: Melvin Ingram III #54 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates with Roderic Teamer #36 after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Safety Roderic Teamer and wide receiver Andre Patton were among six players released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Teamer made the roster as undrafted free agent and made six starts. Patton spent two seasons on Los Angeles’ practice squad before appearing in 13 games last year.

The Chargers also released tight ends Jared Rice and Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive tackle Koda Martin to get to the 80-player limit.