Tatis’ tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as San Diego’s high-priced superstars powered the Padres past the New York Mets 7-3 to stop a four-game slide.

Chris Paddack struck out a season-high nine over six strong innings in his first win since May 21 and Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays.

José Peraza put the Mets ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth, but the Padres finally broke through in the seventh against New York’s bullpen.

